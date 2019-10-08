Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares first look of the antagonist, Sudeep Kiccha aka Balli

Salman Khan became the Superstar of the nation once again with the blockbuster success of Dabangg back in 2010. With Dabangg 2, it was proven Bhai will always be infallible, both on and off-screen. Now, he gears up for Dabangg 3, slated to release on December 20, 2019. And this time, the antagonist promises to be bigger and more evil, at least Salman says so. Meet the new antagonist, Balli, played by Sudeep Kiccha:

After Chedi Singh and Bachcha Singh, Inspector Chulbul Pandey is all set to lock horns with Balli. The battle is all set to be grander and more dangerous and the stakes are higher. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Dheva, the same man who resuscitated Khan's ailing career with Wanted a decade ago. We expect the film to be high on octane and entertainment, peppered with the essence of the heartland.

Khan will be seen in two different looks in the film. In the younger portions, he will be seen romancing newcomer Saiee Manjrekar, and of course, will also romance his wife from the first two films, Sonakshi Sinha. Coming back to Sudeep, it is turning out to be a fantastic year for the actor, after Pailwaan and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Dabangg 3 will mark his third release of the year. He sent a chill down our spine as the antagonist in SS Rajamouli's Eega, we expect him to create the same impact with this film.

