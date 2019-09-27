Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to launch film's music before the trailer

Salman Khan apart from his larger than life fanbase and commercially acclaimed films is very well known to have extremely great taste in music. The actor's films always deliver some of the best chart bursting songs of the season and rightfully so, are popular for the same. With Dabangg 3 as well, the superstar is all set to enthrall the audience with the music!

The actor's next film 'Dabangg 3' is all set for its release this December and needless to say, the actor is extremely busy bringing the best to the audience. Breaking away from the usual trajectory, the superstar has decided to first launch the music album of the film and then the trailer which has already gotten the fans swooning!

The album is a beautiful blend of some soulful melodies and some peppy foot-tapping numbers. Hence, the actor who is also known for his love of music as well is extremely keen to first introduce the album to the audience from his much-awaited film.

The initial two films from the Dabangg franchise had delivered some of the biggest hits of the nation and there is absolutely no doubt in the fact that fans are extremely excited to hear the songs of this film as well.

The film directed by Prabhu Deva has been the talk of the town since its inception and its announcement has already left all Salman fans wanting for more of Chulbul Robinhood Pandey and his witty dialogues and antics, all along.

Dabangg 3 will also be Salman Khan's first movie ever to be dubbed and released in multiple languages and will also see the reunion of Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva who worked together on Salman Khan's famous action flick, 'Wanted'. According to sources, the decision to release the movie in multiple languages has been taken to cater to the mass appeal that the star possesses where Salman Khan is a Pan-Indian superstar with unparalleled popularity along with a fan-following like no one else!

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.