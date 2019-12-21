Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 1: Salman's film collects Rs. 24.5 crore, collections affected due to CAA protests

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 was one of the most anticipated films of the year and was expected to create havoc. Although, the film's collections were affected in many regions due to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. A lot of cinema halls across the country, especially in Mumbai and Delhi, were shut early due to the same.

But given the star-power of Salman and the massive popularity of the franchise, the collections of the potboiler are likely to grow further. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the film's official collections.

Take a look right here:

Dabangg 3 has all the opportunities to extract the benefits of the holiday season. Saturday and Sunday will surely bring in healthy numbers, and December 25 being Christmas, the collections are likely to see a huge jump. And as stated, Khan is a huge star in the interiors of the country, the masses of the nation. The single-screen audiences have always lapped up to his films and will do the same this time too.

Despite prohibitory orders like Section 144 enforced in several cities and the anti-CAA protests in various parts of the nation, Dabangg 3 has collected a massive 24.5 crores (all languages) on day one on the merit of the last two Dabangg movies from the franchise and the unparalleled popularity of Salman amongst the masses.

Dabangg 3 has been the most anticipated film of 2019 and Salman Khan has pulled off the audience's expectation in the right way. Dabangg 3 is the third film the Dabangg franchise, which stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films released successfully all over the nation.

Dabangg ended its lifetime run at over Rs. 142 crores, the second one made Rs. 155 crores approx, this one is expected to touch the 200-crore mark. Let's see how far it goes at the ticket windows. And there is some further good news for all the fans of the franchise, Salman revealed in an interview that they have already cracked the idea for Dabangg 4, and for all those who have seen the film, they would sense that Bhai has all the chances to come back as Chulbul Pandey.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates