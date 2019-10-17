Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha returns as Rajjo and her first look has a Karva Chauth connect

The Dabangg Franchise belongs as much to Sonakshi Sinha as it does to Salman Khan and his Chulbul Pandey. There would be no fun in watching Pandey and his antics if Rajjo doesn't exist. If every story needs an antagonist, it also needs a leading lady. And Sinha, for Dabangg 3, looks all the more gorgeous as she shared her first look from the film that has a Karva Chauth connect. How? Take a look:

Apt the makers decided to launch this still has her first look from the film as the nation celebrates the Karva Chauth today. The film, which will be directed by Prabhudeva, also stars Kiccha Sudeep as the villain, Saiee Manjrekar as Khan's second love interest, and Warina Hussain in a special dance number. Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Coming to Sinha, when she started her career in the Hindi film industry, she was hailed as the 100-crore princess by her Lootera co-star Ranveer Singh. And why not? All her films like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar and Dabangg 2 hit a century at the box-office. However, just like any other actor, she too faced a slump and there came a time when her films began to fail. However, with the blockbuster success of Mission Mangal, she's back in the business.

A lot is riding on Dabangg 3 since it's an immensely popular franchise that is celebrated as one of Khan's best works to date. Also, a week after it's release will be Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The competition is tough and the stakes high. Will Bhai score high?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates