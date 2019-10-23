Dabangg 3 trailer out: India's favourite cop is back with a bang!

The moment is finally here. It's time to feast your eyes on your favourite cop Chulbul Pandey and the gorgeous Rajjo as they spin an exciting yarn yet again. The makers of the much-awaited Dabangg 3 have just dropped the trailer of the movie and we're super excited! Check out the trailer of Dabangg 3 below:

The audience is thrilled and excited for Salman and Sonakshi's third film in the Dabangg series, and there's a new face to welcome this time around. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee, will be making her big debut with this film. The young actress will play the role of a younger Chulbul Pandey's love interest.

Saiee Manjrekar and Salman Khan at the Dabangg 3 trailer launch. Pic/Yogen Shah

Salman Khan shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Here it is... Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of 'Dabangg 3' #Dabangg3Trailer"

Dabangg 3 has created a lot of excitement as it is one of the most awaited films of the year, and the audience is eager for the return of their beloved cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey onscreen. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates