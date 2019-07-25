Dabanng 3: This actress to dance with Salman Khan in Munna Badnaam Hua song

bollywood

Warina Hussain, who made her debut with Salman Khan's production house film, Loveyatri will dance with him in Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3

The franchise of Dabangg is known for its special numbers along with power-packed action and dialogues. The first two installments of the film had blockbuster songs like Munni Badnaam Huyi and Fevicol Se from Dabangg and Dabangg 2 respectively. Both the special numbers by Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan turned out to be super hit and synonym to the films.

With Dabangg 3, too, the makers have decided upon having a sizzling dance number in the installment. However, there's a twist this time. The dance song will not have a female but male actor, and he is none other than Salman Khan himself. He will be seen dancing on the song Munna Badnaam Hua. For quite some time now, there were questions popping up as to who will dance along with the star? After several names, Warina Hussain's name has been confirmed, stated a report in Filmfare.

According to the entertainment portal, Warina will dance with Salman in Munna Badnaam Hua. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Salman's home production film, Loveyatri, which also featured his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Talking about the song, a source close to the film told the website, "According to the theme of the song, Prabhudheva gestures to Warina to call him, but Salman sees this, and in an attempt to win Warina's heart, he challenges Prabhudheva. Munna Badnaam Hua is sung by Kamaal Khan and it also has a special rap segment by Badshah. The music of the song is so good that it will compel you to dance to it. In the song, Salman is not wearing his police uniform; rather he will be seen in a normal pant and shirt. Just before the song begins, the villain, played by South Indian actor Sudeep, kidnaps a few policemen and as soon as this news reaches Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan), he rushes to rescue his companions. There are spectacular action scenes and stunts in this segment, after which Salman frees his companions, and to celebrate this, the song Munna Badnaam Hua has been included in the film."

Well, both Munni Badnaam Hui and Fevicol Se had a hookup step to it. In fact, the title track of the film's hookup step went on to become an iconic one. When the source was prodded whether Munna Badnaam Hua would have any such moment, here's what the source said, "Like every time, this time too Salman Khan has come up with a unique dance step for the song. You have seen him do a step with his belt in the Dabangg title track, and you might also remember his towel dance. This time too, he has used his belt in such a way that people will love it and the step will be an instant hit. You can see Salman's hard work in this song. He has done many difficult steps in the song which are not easy even for the actors of today's generation. In the song, Prabhudheva's part will be a special element alongside Salman and Warina. Audience will witness a never-seen-before side of Warina. She is all set to shock everyone with the killer moves that she is performing in this song."

