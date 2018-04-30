Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2018 complete winners list: Here's who won big

Manisha Koirala won the 'Most versatile actress' award, whereas Rakesh Roshan won a Lifetime achievement award for contribution to the industry as an actor, producer and director



Manisha Koirala, Farida Jalal at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2018. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar bagged the best actress and best actor award at the Dada Saheb Phalke awards being held in Mumbai. While Akshay Kumar won 'Best Actor' for a leading role for Padman (Jury) and for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar won 'Best Actress' for Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Manisha Koirala won the 'Most versatile actress' award. Whereas legendary Film Director, Rakesh Roshan won a Lifetime achievement award for contribution to the industry as an actor, producer and a director. Also, veteran actor, Farida Jalal won the Saraswatibai Dadasaheb Phalke Best actress (Lifetime) award.

The other celebrities who won Dada Saheb Phalke Awards are as follows:

Best actress in a leading role (Padman) - Sonam Kapoor

Best actor in a character role - Rajesh Sharma

Best Playback singer (Female) - Neeti Mohan

Best TV anchor- Aditya Narayan Jha

Best entertainer (TV) - Manish Paul

Best playback singer (Jury)- Bhumi Trivedi

Best Stage Anchor- Siddharth Kannan

Best producer (short films)- Sandip Marwah

Most Entertaining Film (Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety) - Luv Ranjan

