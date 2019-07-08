Daisy Shah gets a license for a rifle

bollywood

Daisy Shah achieves a major step towards fulfilling this aspiration as she becomes the first Bollywood actress to earn a rifle shooting license from the National Rifle Association of India.

Elated Daisy Shah with her gun license.

Daisy Shah showcases her adventurous and spontaneous side. The actress always aspired to become a professional shooter and has been inching towards achieving the goal every day. Daisy achieves a major step towards fulfilling this aspiration as she becomes the first Bollywood actress to earn a rifle shooting license from the National Rifle Association of India. She posted a picture with the license and it shows how super thrilled she is to have earned it.

Daisy will now be gearing up to participate in the Point22 rifle shooting competition that will be held in August this year. This wouldn't be the first time that the actress will be participating in a rifle shooting competition, she had previously made us all proud by qualifying herself for the 'National Championships' held at Indore in April this year.

She had previously also shared photos and videos for her at National Shooting Championship on her Instagram account. Take a look:

