Dalai Lama, Tibetan government-in-exile congratulate PM Narendra Modi

Xizang [Tibet]: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their victory in the 2019 parliamentary elections and said India is "emerging as a leader in the community of the nations."

"I offer my congratulations to you and the National Democratic Alliance on your success in the Lok Sabha election. It fills me with admiration and pride to see India, the world's largest democracy emerging as a leader in the community of nations," Dalai Lama wrote in a letter to PM Modi on Friday.

Wishes and greetings poured in from across the world after Modi-led NDA swept the elections and won 352 out of 542 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from this, the Tibetan government and parliament-in-exile have also expressed their greetings.

"We are very happy about the election results and at the same time I would like to congratulate Mr Modi and his team for this great victory, " Tsewang G Arya, secretary Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) of Tibetan government-in-exile told ANI.

"Tibetans all around are very happy and we wish for a successful tenure. With regard to Tibet most of the Indian governments have been very helpful and supportive and the last time Modi government has also been very supportive and this time also we still expect that things will move in a better direction and we will be able to achieve much better things," he added.

