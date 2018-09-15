Search

Dale Steyn back in South Africa's ODI squad against Zimbabwe

Sep 15, 2018, 09:15 IST | AFP

Steyn, 35, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has not played in a one-day international since October 2016

Fast bowler Dale Steyn was yesterday named in a 16-man South African squad for three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe, starting on September 30. 

Steyn, 35, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has not played in a one-day international since October 2016. But he recently stated his determination to finish his white-ball career by playing in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Steyn made a comeback to international cricket after shoulder and foot injuries when he played in two Tests in Sri Lanka in July but he only took two wickets. He has subsequently shown a return to form during a stint with English county Hampshire, taking 20 wickets in five matches.

