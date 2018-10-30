Search

Daler Mehendi and Mika Singh's elder brother Amarjeet passes away

Oct 30, 2018, 08:33 IST | mid-day online desk

Mika Singh on Monday tweet about the passing of his brother Amarjeet Singh

Daler Mehendi and Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died on Monday in Delhi. Mika on Monday tweeted alongside a photograph of his brother Amarjeet: "We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother, who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning."

Daler Mehendi too shared the same photograph and caption. The cremation took place at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground in New Delhi.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

