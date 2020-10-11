Dalhousie calling for Raveena Tandon!

Raveena Tandon has begun shooting for her debut web series in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. Though details about the show are under wraps, the crew has reached the hill station.

The shooting schedule is expected to span over a couple of months. Resuming shooting amid the COVID-19 fear, the makers are taking care of all the guidelines pertaining to coronavirus.

Talking about shooting during the pandemic, Tandon said, "I am really looking forward to resuming shooting. But it is very important for all of us to take all kinds of safety precautions. We will be travelling by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines."

"I am particular about safety, especially during the current times. We will be adhering to strict social distancing norms," said Tandon, who will also be seen in the Yash (South actor)and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

