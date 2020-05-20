Dance to your own rhythm

Attakkalari, a Bengaluru-based performing arts institution, has been conducting online classes for contemporary dance, kathak, bharatanatyam, kalaripayattu and yoga with the help of teachers situated across the country, as well as their international faculty. "When the lockdown was announced, we felt that we cannot leave the community at large in a lurch. We had to step up and provide them with dance, movement and physical fitness services," says Jayachandran Palazhy, artistic director of Attakkalari.



Jayachandran Palazhy

The classes are completely redesigned to be self-contained and suitable for small spaces. They're structured distinctly for beginners and those with more experience, and also have different packages for students to choose from, including standalone classes and month-long batches. Speaking about the logistics involved in digitising their sessions, centre coordinator Alisha Ajit says, "Of course, nothing can replace real human connection in a classroom, but we are seeing a lot of benefits as well. Students now have the flexibility to take things at their own pace from the comfort of their homes. They no longer have to wait through the traffic!"

Call 9606600937

Log on to attakalari.org

