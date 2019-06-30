Dangal actress Zaira Wasim to quit acting, says she doesn't belong here

bollywood

Zaira Wasim said that she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion

National Award-winning actress Zaira Wasim has announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting in a detailed post on Facebook. The actress said that she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Zaira later shared the post across social media, and the Dangal star said she has realised that "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here".

This is what she wrote: "Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth.

"However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand," Wasim said in the lengthy post. The 18-year-old actor said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to "confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work..."

Zaira said, for a very long time, she struggled to become someone else. "As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.

"This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of 'imaan' (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my 'imaan', my relationship with my religion was threatened," she said.

In 2018, Zaira Wasim had opened up about her struggle with depression. She wrote that she had been popping anti-depressants, battling anxiety attacks and had been rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night. Zaira also spoke about having a nervous breakdown and suffering from suicidal tendencies.

Wasim will next be seen in The Sky is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. The film completed shooting in March.

