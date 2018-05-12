Zaira Wasim opens up about her battle with depression

Actress Zaira Wasim, 17, who courted fame with "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar", says she has been suffering from depression for over four years, but was pushed into a "bubble of denial"



Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim, 17, has opened up about her struggle with depression for over four years. Yesterday, the Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017) actor poured her heart out on social media.

She wrote that she has been popping anti-depressants, battling anxiety attacks and has been rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night. Zaira also spoke about having a nervous breakdown and suffering from suicidal tendencies.

She was told that she is too young to be depressed. “But after being diagnosed with it, today I'm ready to understand my illness,” she wrote. Zaira also said that she's looking forward to “a break from everything.”

The actress, who is currently studying in the 11th standard, has worked with Aamir in films Dangal and Secret Superstar, Ziara Wasim comented on Aamir Khan and said, "It was great. I enjoyed a lot. I learnt a lot of things from him. He is the kind of person whom we call Mr. Perfectionist, but I think he should be called Mr. Passionate. The kind of dedication and passion he has for his work is commendable."

She added: "It just reflects out of him. He doesn't make a deliberate effort to preach, lecture, but there is a certain thing that reflect out of them. It's about his acting skills and life."

Last year, the 17-year-old alleged sexual harassment on a Delhi-Mumbai flight.

