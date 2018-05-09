Dangal, Thugs... diction coach Prakash Bharadwaj: Can't wait for Aamir to watch my film

Prakash Bharadwaj says that his film, featuring Rituparna Sengupta and Priyanshu Chatterjee in lead roles, is a result of his learnings from Aamir Khan over the years



Aamir Khan

His box-office record is proof that Aamir Khan is a whiz when it comes to films. So, it's not surprising that Khan's speech and acting coach Prakash Bharadwaj is keen that the superstar be the first one to watch his directorial debut, Colours Of Life. Bharadwaj, who trained the cast of Thugs Of Hindostan — including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh — has organised a special screening of his English film for the team.

Confirming the same, he told mid-day, "We have booked the preview theatre in Yash Raj Films for the screening of my film, on May 14. So far, the entire cast and crew have promised their presence. Since Aamir sir has been on choc-a-block schedule he hasn't had the time to watch the film yet. I can't wait for Aamir to see it."



Prakash Bharadwaj

Prakash adds that the drama, featuring Rituparna Sengupta and Priyanshu Chatterjee in lead roles, is a result of his learnings from Khan over the years. "He is a masterclass by himself. I have made this movie from everything that I have learnt from him on the job."

Slated to release on July 6, the film explores two themes — the impact of technology in our personal lives, and women empowerment.

