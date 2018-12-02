Danica Patrick spills the beans on her success as a businesswoman

other-sports

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick believes her business ventures success is based on passion and not merely chasing wealth

Danica Patrick

Former race car driver and entrepreneur Danica Patrick has said her business ventures are a success not because she runs behinds money, but because it resonates with people.

When asked about her quest and what does she look to achieve in her business ventures, Danica told American magazine Entrepreneur: "Each one of my businesses be it wine or clothing line, there is a deeper purpose involved. I don't think that the universe responds to message that 'I want to make money'.

It's not just about making money, I feel you got to find your passion and what is going to drive it and then money will come to you automatically. Something that is more authentic and resonates with people. Something that adds value to their lives."

Meanwhile, she stressed that it is important that people who work for her do so out of love and not fear. "I have a bigger emotional connect with the people around me. If you want people to go that extra mile for you, you need people to not be scared of you, but because they love you and do not want to let you or your vision down," she explained.

