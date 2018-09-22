Danica Patrick wants people to take fitness seriously

other-sports

Former American race car driver Patrick wants people to go for regular walks to stay in shape if they cannot workout

Danica Patrick

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick follows a strict workout regimen to stay fit. In her health and fitness book, Pretty Intense, she describes herself as 25 per cent weightlifter, 50 per cent CrossFitter, 20 per cent sprinter and five per cent distance runner. Patrick admitted she is like everyone when it comes to not wanting to train sometimes.

In a recent interview with American newspaper, USA Today, she shared easy fitness tips one can follow. They are: Plan ahead, don't be scared of challenging workouts, when tired go for a walk and most importantly watch what you are eating. "I definitely have some days where I'm a little less energetic. I would say that having a little bit of a schedule for your workout tends to get you doing it.

"Having a designated space to do it is also helpful if you're doing it at home, so you have a purposeful place for it. If you are in one of those days and you're just tired, or it's cloudy, or maybe you're exhausted from travelling or from work or family or kids, just go for a walk. Diet is also equally important," said Patrick.

