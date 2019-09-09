Danish and Dawar: Their euphonious voices are pleasing to the soul

The uniqueness of music is its variety. Music has a lot of categories, it's essentially the emotional connection. Talking about religious music then it's essence is completely different, it's a sense of relief to the soul and mind.

Danish F Dar, 26-years-old, and Dawar Farooq, who is 21-years-old, are two of the renowned Naat reciters of India. (Na'at is poetry in praise of the Islamic prophet, Muhammad). Professionally, they both are doctors but their skills of reciting Naat made them create their own YouTube channel.

Their YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsJSLKuIV-CnKZYTZmZiEfw) with more than 2.1 million subscribers. They started reciting Naat in the year 2016, they have recited one with Hasbi Rabbi that was a huge success with 80 Million views on YouTube. Their Naat are worth listening to the peace that you get after listening to that makes your soul positive.

Being the successful doctor and the YouTubers they both have set a benchmark of discipline and morality. Thus, ideally defining the balance between passion and profession that laid their foundation of success. For their bright future, we wish them all the best.

