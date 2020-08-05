Dark, Aarya, America's Got Talent: Shows that are perfect for every mood

As the famous saying goes 'there is a song for every moment', we also believe that there is also a show for every mood. Whether you are happy and want to indulge in a show full of gags or feel rather blue and want to immerse in a heartbreaking romcom, we have just the right pick of shows for you that goes with every situation.

Keep your popcorn tub and preferred drink ready as you tune-in to these phenomenal show choices streaming across leading OTT platforms Netflix, Voot Select, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar to deal with every situation that life throws at you.

When you feel like escaping reality

Dark – Netflix India

The award-winning German series "Dark" explores the story about factions of people, most of whom are related to one another through generations of small-town links, fighting for control of time travel. In the town of Winden, Germany, several families have all interconnected thanks to a 33-year-cycle of trauma. Dark is considered to be the most complex series of all time. This show is strictly for geniuses only.

The Twilight Zone – Voot Select

Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's modern re-imagining of the classic TV series continues the legacy of socially conscious storytelling. The Twilight Zone will take you to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explores humanity's hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways.

When you get those dance shoes on

Home Dancer – Disney+Hotstar

India's first digital dance competition, Home Dancer, turned the lockdown boredom into a dancing sensation. Watch a great line-up of performances from all over India. This show will take you across diverse states of our rich cultured nation and acquaint you with their signature dance moves.

America's Got Talent – Voot Select

America's Got Talent returns with fresh new faces and familiar favourites, along with the excitement, thrills, and feel-good performances that viewers have come to love each season. Creator and Executive Producer Simon Cowell is back at the star-studded judges' table. Cheer for your country and learn stellar dance movie by Indian origin participants duos Shakir and Rihan & Bad Salsa!

When money is what's on your mind

Billions – Disney+Hotstar

"Billions" is a fictional drama that takes an insider look at the world of high finance by tracking the approaching collision between two titanic figures - the hard-charging, politically savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti), and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king, Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis). This show will teach you the basics of business and how to be street smart.

Shark Tank – Voot Select

The critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning reality show recently returned with its eleventh season. The Sharks – tough, self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

When you crave for an adrenaline rush

Aarya - Disney+Hotstar

After her pharma baron husband, Tej Sareen is murdered by a masked man, Aarya takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the truth and bring the culprit to justice. But Tej – and the rest of the clan – had secrets of his own. Sushmita Sen returns to the big screen with this phenomenal series that received stellar reviews for its dramatic storyline.

The Gone Game – Voot Select

A virus affliction or a planned murder? A tragedy strikes the Gujral family as their son is declared dead due to the virus, but there is more to it than meets the eye. Voot Select's upcoming new original, The Gone Game, unravels the mystery behind an unfortunate death that takes place during the pandemic-imposed lockdown and overnight changes the life of a family. The show is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Backed with a power-packed cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya amongst others, this edge of the seat thriller will hit the platform on 7th August.

When football takes you over

All Or Nothing – Amazon Prime Video

In this ground-breaking docu-series, follow Manchester City behind the scenes throughout their Premier League winning, record-breaking '17-18 season. Get an exclusive look into one of the best global sports clubs, including never-before-seen dressing room footage with legendary coach Pep Guardiola, and delve into the players' lives off and on the pitch.

Arsenal TV – Voot Select

Arsenal fans, famously called as 'Gooners' have a reason to celebrate as Viacom18's premium English entertainment destinations VOOT SELECT and COLORS INFINITY is exclusively showcasing Arsenal TV on the platform and channel, respectively. Gooners will now have access to full matches, press conferences, player interviews, training videos, match highlights, post-match analysis and BTS footage of their favourite team, through Arsenal TV programming – Arsenal World and Arsenal 360.

Let the vibe help decide your virtual tribe with these glorious shows available across Netflix India, Voot Select, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

