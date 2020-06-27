Dark Season 3 Web Series Review: The loop completes with a satisfying end

Dark Season 3

Netflix

Sci-fi, thriller, dystopia

Created by: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne

Rating:

Sic Mundus Creatus Est

Eight episodes, eight hours of sheer pleasure, and, of course, the ultimate satisfaction of the climax. Only a hardcore sci-fi follower will relate to this dystopic show offered by Netflix. All the nerds must be following this show ever since its release, but people who waited until 2020 to binge on all three seasons together must have a good amount of patience. Well, that seems a good option too, but who wants to wait so much for a brain-teaser like Dark?

Content-mongers rarely depend on one language to entertain and educate themselves. It always seems like foreign shows have much more to offer, because of our limited knowledge about their culture. This German show, which released in 2017, gave us the richest and most unique content.

Before we proceed with the what, where and when in Winden, let's take a look at the previous two seasons. Both the instalments ended on a dark note, leaving us on tenterhooks. Dark fans have been waiting more than a year to make things fall in place, and now it does! From timeline switches to complicated blood ties, we just saw how Jonas Kahnwald (Louis Hofmann) is trying to understand what happened "when," and why his father committed suicide. His journey from 2052 to 1986 was not an easy one.

Later, season 2 kickstarted with the switch from 2052 to 1921 - and these 99 years kept us on the edge of our seat. Ulrich (Oliver Masucci) and Katharina (Jördis Triebel) Neilsen's kids - Magnus (Moritz Jahn), Martha (Lisa Vicari) and Mikkel have a greater role to play, along with Elisabeth (Carlotta von Falkenhayn) and Franziska Doppler (Gina Stiebitz). Hannah's (Maja Schöne) character too opens a new dimension to the story, connecting Ulrich, Katharina and the kids. Hannah, who was initially a cringeworthy character, will create a soft corner when her alternate universe collides with the existing story.

Watch the trailer of Dark Season 3 here:

Now, as season 3 starts, it's not when and where, but the makers have raised a new question. The 8th episode of the second season surprised us with a new question - from which universe. The second season provides a new angle of an alternate reality. As Jonas always believed how his existence is the reason for the apocalypse, he realises he has a better role to play. In the third season, Jonas gets a glimpse of his parallel universe, where he never existed. Jonas' love interest, Martha, makes him realise how the duo has to team up to stop the apocalypse. As and when the show extends, Jonas and Martha have a new fate which will decide the apocalyptic world.

The disappearing children from the dead town to the linkups of one family to another, all you have to do is pay attention. The timeline switches are swift, and character changes from one universe to the other are brisk. The nuclear powerplant, the cave, and the entire city have decided the fate of the world, making it a global issue.

It doesn't stop here! the sci-fi drama has a huge history, a dark one, which is better if buried deep down people's hearts who have lived it. The distinction between past, present and future is nothing but an illusion, and as soon as you start believing your eyes, the makers have another surprise for you! A never-ending circle, an infinite loop finally completes with this third part.

With every episode, all you'll believe is 'everything is connected.' The beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning. It's not just a few decades' studies about the wormhole that leaves the residents time-travelling for 33 years in the past and the future, and, of course, in the parallel universe, but the story goes back a few more generations back.

The world the Winden locals are living in is an ocean, and everyone is bound by their fate. They believe their ability to time travel will bring salvation, but all it brings is destruction. It is a must-watch dystopic show! We are sure you won't stop, rewatching all the seasons in one go is surely worth investing your precious time in.

