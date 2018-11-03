Dating Ben Affleck was tougher than A-Rod, says Jennifer Lopez

other-sports

Jennifer Lopez says current relationship with baseball star Rodriguez is a lot easier than 'Bennifer', which was always under the spotlight

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Singer Jennifer Lopez has said romancing former baseball star Alex Rodriguez is a lot easier as compared to dating Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, her former partner. Jennifer was in a relationship with Affleck from 2002 to 2004, labelled Bennifer by US media, and the couple had even planned to get married before he called off the wedding. She has been dating Alex, 43, since January last year.

"It [dating Affleck] was actually worse then," Jennifer was quoted saying as by US magazine InStyle. "It was just crazy. Now, at least I can show you who I am a little bit. Back then, you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many a time, it wasn't true, or it was like a third of the truth," said Lopez.

Lopez is not bitter though and instead said that her experience with Affleck has helped her strengthen the bond with Rodriguez. "When we met, we had both already done a lot of work on ourselves," said Lopez about the former New York Yankees star.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates