Daughter Alisah leaves Sushmita Sen in tears with an essay on adoption

Sushmita Sen is a woman of substance and an inspiration to many women out there. The model-actress has a larger-than-life persona and her Instagram account is all about positivity and being happy.

Recently, she shared a video on social media in which her younger daughter Alisah is seen reading out an essay on adoption. The 10-year-old's heartfelt essay read: "You gave life in such a way, that you saved one". Her thoughts made Sushmita emotional and she was in tears. Sharing the video, the former Miss Universe wrote: "She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!! #sharing #truth #kindness #bornfromtheheart. I love you guys!!! #listen #duggadugga". Take a look at the video:

The Main Ho Naa actress adopted a baby girl named Renee in 2000. She later adopted Alisah in 2010. The actress has time and again said that adopting two daughters was one of the wisest decisions of her life. Recently, speaking to IANS, she said, "In the (case of) natural birth, mother and child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood."

According to Sushmita, motherhood has stabilised her life. "The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself," she added.

On the personal front, she is currently dating fashion model Rohman Shawl. The duo met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending time with Sen's daughters, to training together, the duo seemed to be going strong.

