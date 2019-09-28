Daughter Bansuri fulfils last wish of Sushma Swaraj, says husband

New Delhi: In a heartfelt message, Swaraj Kaushal, the widower of Sushma Swaraj said that their daughter on Friday fulfilled the last wish of the veteran BJP leader. Swaraj's last wish was to give Rs 1 fee to senior advocate Harish Salve for contesting Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

@sushmaswaraj Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish. She called on Mr.Harish Salve and presented the One Rupee coin that you left as fees for Kulbhushan Jadhav's case. pic.twitter.com/eyBtyWCSUD — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) September 27, 2019

"Your daughter Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish today. She has presented Rs 1 fee to Harish Salve in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, which you had left," read a message by the twitter handle Governor Swaraj.

A day before she died, Sushma talked to Salve and told him to come and take his fees of Rs 1 for the Jadhav case. However, just 10 minutes later, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Salve gave credit for India's success at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Not fair. #HarishSalve has charged us Rs.1/- as his fee for this case. https://t.co/Eyl3vQScrs — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 15, 2017

"It (Kulbhushan Jadhav case) was all her brainchild. There was not a single paper filed in the case which she didn't see herself. She used to inspect everything and gave valuable suggestions. She used to go personally to the prime minister to ensure everything was cleared. The whole credit for the case goes to Prime Minister Modi and Sushma Ji," Salve had said. The seven-time parliamentarian Sushma Swaraj passed away at 67

