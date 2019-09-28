MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Daughter Bansuri fulfils last wish of Sushma Swaraj, says husband

Published: Sep 28, 2019, 13:16 IST | ANI

Sushma Swaraj's last wish was to give Rs 1 fee to senior advocate Harish Salve for contesting Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice

Daughter Bansuri fulfills last wish of Sushma Swaraj, says husband. Picture/Twitter
Daughter Bansuri fulfills last wish of Sushma Swaraj, says husband. Picture/Twitter

New Delhi: In a heartfelt message, Swaraj Kaushal, the widower of Sushma Swaraj said that their daughter on Friday fulfilled the last wish of the veteran BJP leader. Swaraj's last wish was to give Rs 1 fee to senior advocate Harish Salve for contesting Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Your daughter Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish today. She has presented Rs 1 fee to Harish Salve in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, which you had left," read a message by the twitter handle Governor Swaraj.

A day before she died, Sushma talked to Salve and told him to come and take his fees of Rs 1 for the Jadhav case. However, just 10 minutes later, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Salve gave credit for India's success at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It (Kulbhushan Jadhav case) was all her brainchild. There was not a single paper filed in the case which she didn't see herself. She used to inspect everything and gave valuable suggestions. She used to go personally to the prime minister to ensure everything was cleared. The whole credit for the case goes to Prime Minister Modi and Sushma Ji," Salve had said. The seven-time parliamentarian Sushma Swaraj passed away at 67

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sushma swarajkulbhushan jadhavnational newsnew delhi

Sushma Swaraj once again comes to rescue of daughter-in-law from Pakistan

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK