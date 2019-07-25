Daughter stabs indian-origin father to death in South Africa

international

The incident took place on July 13 at the local International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) premises

A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman stabbed her father to death in South Africa while trying to intervene in a fight between her estranged parents.

The incident took place on July 13 at the local International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) premises. They were living there.

Nekita Sukdeo had graduated just two months ago in a law degree. Allegedly, there was a history of quarrelling between the divorced couple, said a close family member.

"During the dispute, Nekita got involved in the fight between her parents. From what we hear, she reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed him," the family member, who requested anonymity, told the Weekly Post.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The President of the ISKCON branch, Nandakumar Das said that the incident was because of a domestic dispute.

The couple got divorced five years ago. Nadira was a devotee of Hare Krishna and moved into ISKCON.

According to the relatives, Jewan moved in with Nadira and their children four months ago in an attempt to reconcile.

"It takes a lot of hate, anger and frustration for someone to grab a knife and stab someone, especially your father," said the relative.

Nekita appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court two days after the incident and was released to attend the funeral. However, she would appear in court again next month.

(With inputs from PTI)

