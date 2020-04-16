David Beckham is my style icon, reveals tennis star Jamie Murray
Jamie hailed England football legend David Beckham's fashion sense
British tennis star Jamie Murray, 33, believes that he's the most fashionable person in his family. Jamie, the elder brother of former British No. 1 Andy Murray, 32, recently signed on as the brand ambassador for Edinburgh-based Andrew Brookes Tailoring.
Jamie hailed England football legend David Beckham's fashion sense. "David Beckham is my style icon. He always has his game face on. I'm sure a lot of effort goes into making sure he looks on point," said Jamie in an interview to The Herald Scotland.
About his own style, Jamie said: "[My style is] Pretty casual. With travelling so much, there's a limit to what you can take in your suitcase. I tend to keep it quite simple with jeans and sneakers, some t-shirts and hoodies."
