Davis Cup: India to play Pakistan away in September

Representational Image

The Indian Davis Cup team were yesterday drawn to meet Pakistan in away tie, which could well be shifted to a neutral venue provided the central government sticks to its policy of not allowing sporting teams to travel to the neighbouring country.

The draw for the tie, which will be held in September this year took place in London. The winner will move to the World Group Qualifiers. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) said it will approach the government to know if the team will be allowed to travel. "AITA does not have a choice.

We have to follow the government policy. We will speak to the government to know. They have not allowed any sports team to travel to Pakistan," AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee said.

