Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's Nagpada flat to be auctioned

The auction of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's Nagpada flat is scheduled to be held on April 1, between 10 am and 12 pm at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan, Nariman Point

A 600 sq foot flat in Nagpada, belonging to Haseena Parkar, the sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, is all set to go under the hammer. The reserve price for the flat has been mentioned as Rs 1.69 crore and the earnest money deposit (EMD) is Rs 25 lakh. A notice for the same was issued on Thursday and the last day for application is on March 28.

The auction is being held by the Ministry of Finance under the Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, (SAFEMA). The property is at flat number 12, A wing 1st floor, Gordon Hall Apartment, Nagpada, which was recently attached by the government.

The auction is scheduled to be held on April 1, between 10 am and 12 pm at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan, Nariman Point. The inspection of the property can be done by interested buyers on March 25 and the last date for submission of application for sealed tenders, public auction and e-auction along with EMD is March 28.

When contacted R N D'Souza, joint commissioner of the authority, refused to divulge any details. However, reports a few days ago stated that the property was attached and will be auctioned to help gain revenue. An official not willing to be named, said, "There has been a good response from various buyers for this property."

