Relative of Dawood's sister Hasina Parkar arrested for a murder case

Ameershad Khan brutally murdered Abdulla on 21 December 2018 on the pretext of revenge and black magic

Ameershad Khan (56), a distant relative of Dawood's sister Hasina Parkar has been arrested by the Vakola Police on Monday. He was the mastermind behind the brutal murder case of Vakola resident Abdulla Khan (53). The cops have also arrested four other accused identified as Azeem Khan (29), Jaheed Khan (36), Moinuddin alias Guddu Shaikh (35) and Jitendra Jadav (36) in connection with the murder case on December 21, 2018.



According to the police, Ameershad, after killing Abdulla with his associates, was on run and sought shelter in different mosques outside Maharashtra, Ajmer, Indore and Uttar Pradesh. He stayed for a few days in a mosque to escape cops and after 4-5 days he would move to another location so that no one could trace him.

"Last week as per our tip-off, he exhausted all his money and visited one of his relatives in Chunabhatti on Monday night in order to borrow some cash. That is where we arrested him and he confessed his crime," said an officer.

As per police sources, "Black magic and revenge have some prominence in the case as the accused consulted a priest who blamed Abdulla for his downfall. After Ameershad lost his job with one of Mumbai's top builders, Abdullah was appointed in his place. Infuriated by this, he made up his mind to kill Abdulla in a brutal manner assuming he lost his job due to black magic by Abdullah and those close to him."

"A case has been registered under Sections 302, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are underway. Accused has been sent to police custody till February 11," added the police officer.

