Three suspected gangsters arrested for plotting to kill murder case witness

On July 30, 2018, police had received information that two bike-borne men had opened fire at a person in Mayur Vihar area while he was going on scooter, officials said

Three suspected members of the Anil Dujana and Randeep Bhati gang were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to eliminate the main witness of a murder case, police said Monday.

The accused, identified as Sumit Nagar (27), Sanoj Kumar (39) and Arvind Kasana (28), are residents of the Mayur Vihar area in east Delhi, they said.

Nagar was arrested Friday in connection with the firing and on his instance, Kumar and Kasana were also nabbed, they said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Randeep Bhati had directed Vikas Kasana to eliminate Sandeep as he was the main witness in the 2013 murder case of Chaman Bhati, police said. PTI AMP

One arrested for supplying illicit liquor

A man was arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor here, police said Monday. The accused, identified as Ravi Chhikara, was arrested on Sunday from Bawana, they said. Chhikara was involved in supplying illicit liquor in various clusters in central Delhi, Rohini and outer Delhi. A huge quantity of alcohol was seized from him, along with the vehicle used in the commission of the crime, a senior police officer said. One loaded country-made pistol was also found in his possession, he said.