Day 2: India shooters bag six medals

India shooters have accounted for four gold, five silver and two bronze for a total of 11 medals so far in the competition

New Delhi: India bagged six medals, including two gold, to remain on top of the medal standings after Day 2 of the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Suhl, Germany yesterday.

In men's 50m pistol event, India's Gaurav Rana and Arjun Singh Cheema finished first and second respectively. While Rana scored 553 after 60 shots, Cheema settled for the second spot with 551.

The duo also combined with Vijayveer Sidhu (547) to pick up the team gold in the event with a total of 1651, a clear 41 points, ahead of the silver-winning Belarussian team.

This was Vijayveer's second gold of the competition, having picked up the 25m Pistol team gold on day one.

In the women's 50m pistol, Priya Raghav won silver with a score of 535 while Vibhuti Bhatia claimed the bronze with an effort of 531. They also clinched the team silver combining with Harshada Nithave (491) to log 1557.

Russia won the gold in the event.

