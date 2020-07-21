Day-old baby girl found abandoned near creek in Dombivli

The picture has been used for representational purpose only

In an unfortunate incident, a day-old baby girl was found abandoned along the banks of the Dombivli-Shilphata creek on Saturday. The incident came to light when a fisherman found the newborn and informed the Shil-Daighar police, who took the infant to a nearby hospital.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the fisherman found the baby crying in the mudflats near the creek at Riverwood Park, Desai Gao. The cops took the newborn girl to a nearby hospital where the doctors said she was not sick or hurt and was healthy.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

CJ Jadhav, senior police inspector of Shil-Daighar police station, said, "We have sent the baby to children home in Navi Mumbai and have registered a case against her parents under Section 317 (abandonment) of the Indian Penal Code."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news