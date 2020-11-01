Dazzling blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 47
It's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday today, November 1.
Actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rang in her 47th birthday on Sunday. The actor won the Miss World pageant in 1994 following which the Bollywood diva made her debut with 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' in 1997.
She is often cited as 'the most beautiful woman in the world'. From Devdas' Paro to Hum Dil De Chuke's Nandini to Mohobbatein's Megha, she has ruled the screen with her acting skills. However, her journey did not limit to Bollywood alone as she also explored Hollywood with some remarkable roles in 'Bride And Prejudice', 'Provoked,' among others.
The blue-eyed beauty has always charmed the screen and red carpets. She was the first Indian actor to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003.
In 2007, she married fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan soon after their movie 'Guru' witnessed the success. Four years later, the couple had their first child Aaradhya Bachchan. Last year, Aishwarya celebrated the day in Rome with her husband Abhishek and her daughter.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan competes in the swimsuit parade during the finals for Miss World 1994 in Sun City on November 20, 1994. (All pictures courtesy: mid-day archives and AFP)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after being crowned Miss World 1994. Ash was the second Indian to win the crown; Reita Faria being the first. She won the title in 1966.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Sushmita Sen. The latter won the Miss Universe title in the same year as Ash won Miss World 1994.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offering prayers with her family. Her father, Krishnaraj, was a marine biologist, and mother, Vrinda, is a homemaker. Ash's elder brother, Aditya, is an engineer in the Merchant Navy.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. After a much-hyped love affair, they tied the knot in April 2007. On-screen, they have been seen together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Umrao Jaan (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The two have starred together in a number of movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin (2002), Khakee (2004) and Raincoat (2004).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Jackie Shroff. The two shared screen space in Devdas.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Suniel Shetty. They have acted together in Umrao Jaan (2006), Kyun! Ho Gaya Na (2004) and Radheshyam Seetaram (2002). The last movie, which had both Aishwarya and Suniel in double roles, got shelved.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugs actor Anil Kapoor at an awards function. Anil and Ash have worked with each other in Taal, Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Fanney Khan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with ex-flame Vivek Oberoi during the shoot of Kyun Ho Gaya Na (2004). The two split after a brief affair.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Anil Kapoor on the sets of Taal, which also starred Akshaye Khanna.
Bobby Deol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the shoot of 23rd March 1931 Shaheed in Mumbai. Ash had a special appearance in the film. Aishwarya, in fact, made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby in the 1997 film Pyaar Ho Gaya.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born into a Tulu speaking family in Mangalore, Karnataka.
This is a rarely seen photo of her from her early days in Bollywood.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's family later moved to Mumbai where she studied in Arya Vidya Mandir High School.
In picture: Aishwarya Rai seen walking the ramp at a show.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan studied at Jai Hind College for a year and then joined Ruparel College.
In picture: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a film event.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is trained in classical dance and music.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also considered a career in medicine.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dreamed of becoming an architect. She had enrolled herself in Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture but later opted out to pursue a career in modelling.
In 1993, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in a Pepsi commercial with Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhry.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and her first Hindi film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' released in the same year.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama 'Jeans' (1998).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won two Filmfare Best Actress awards for her performances in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999) and 'Devdas' (2002).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with former PM, the late P V Narsimha Rao. During this meeting back in the 90s, Ash, who is often hounded by fans for autographs, actually took an autograph of Rao!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in 'Fanney Khan' alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next film is Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil-language historical drama, which is set to release in 2021.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with 'Titanic' actor Billy Zane and other celebs at an event.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event to promote a luxury watch brand.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai on April 3, 2003. She had suffered a fracture on the sets of her film Khakee when a jeep skidded and knocked into her.
Aishwarya Rai offers sweets to a child at Sishu Bhavan, a home for destitute babies run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, in Kolkata on December 17, 2002.
