Nov 01, 2018, 09:21 IST | Agencies

The assistant cameraman was with two other colleagues and a police patrol team when they were attacked by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district

DD journalist in video: Mother, I will possibly die
DD camera assistant Sharma during the ambush. Pic/PTI

Mother! I love you. It is possible I will die in this attack," Doordarshan cameraman M M Sharma said on his mobile phone as Maoists ambushed a team of policemen and Doordarshan journalists. But he had a miraculous escape.

The assistant cameraman was with two other colleagues and a police patrol team when they were attacked by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

As bullets whizzed overhead and grenades exploded, a shaken Sharma dived for cover on the ground, realising he could get killed. He whipped out his mobile phone and recorded a video message for his mother, which he thought would be his last.

