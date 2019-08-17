DD News anchor Neelum Sharma passes away

national

News anchor Neelum Sharma breathed her last on Saturday. According to reports, she was fighting cancer.

News Anchor Neelum Sharma passes away. Pic/ Doordarshan News' Twitter

News anchor Neelum Sharma who was attached to India's public service broadcaster Doordarshan News for over 20 years passed away on Saturday. The official twitter handle of DD news posted the news, and as per reports, she was battling cancer.

"DD News mourns passing away of our dear Colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with DD news, she played a stellar role in many capacities. From 'Badi Charcha' to 'Tejasvini' her path-breaking programmes won accolades including Nari Shakti Award," the tweet read.

President Ram Nath Kovind honoured Neelum with Nari Shakti Puruskar earlier this year. A lot of condolences poured in on Twitter from people of all walks of life. Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: "Shocked to know that Neelum Sharma is no more. Lots of memories from All India Radio and DD. The sober and gracious anchor would be missed by all."

Shashi Shekhar, CEO Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio) wrote, "Just learned of the sad demise of veteran anchor Neelam Sharma who was recently awarded Nari Shakti Award. Prayers and condolences from entire Prasar Bharati Parivar to her family."

(with inputs from IANS)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies