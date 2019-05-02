De De Pyaar De song: Chale Aana featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet is a soul-stirring track

music

The makers of De De Pyaar De have just released another song from the film, Chale Aana, which features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

A still from the song Chale Aana

The makers of De De Pyaar De have released another lovely song from the film that features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The song titled Chale Aana is a soul-stirring number that speaks of lost love and star-crossed lovers.

The lyrics of the song go, "Yahin tak tha safar apna, Tumhe hai laut kar jaana, Kabhi main yaad aaun toh, Chale aana, chale aana".

Watch the video of Chale Aana:

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the song is sung by Armaan Malik and the music is by his brother Amaal. It's a lovely song that will have you humming it in no time.

Rakul Preet Singh can be seen leaving Ajay Devgn alone in the song, and the pair is shown to be quite lovesick and miserable without each other. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the song with his fans. He wrote, "Catch the next song #ChaleAana from @DeDePyaarDe."

The trailer of the film released earlier this month. The trailer shows Ajay's character Ashish, who is 50, falling for Rakul's character Ayesha, who is 26. Ajay will be seen portraying the role of a divorcee with two kids, and Tabu is seen playing the role of Ajay's ex-wife in the film.

De De Pyaar De also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaffrey and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. It is directed by Akiv Ali and is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17, 2019.

Watch the trailer of De De Pyaar De:

