De De Pyaar De song: 'Hauli Hauli' features lead trio, Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet

The Hauli Hauli song from the movie De De Pyaar De is out and it sure is a foot-tapping number. The track features the lead trio - Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh

A still from Hauli Hauli song

Yet another remix! After releasing 'Vaddi Sharaban' earlier this month, the makers of 'De De Pyaar De' on Friday released another peppy number titled 'Hauli Hauli' from the film.

Following Bollywood obsession with remix songs, the video of the track features Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh grooving to the revamped version of Garry Sandhu's 'Yeah Baby'. This version of the song is crooned by Sandhu and Neha Kakkar.

Everything from the catchy music to the vibrant backdrop seems to be complimenting the party feel of the song.

A little more than three-minute-long video features the lead trio dressed in stunning colourful attires, happily singing and dancing together.

Watch the video of the Hauli Hauli song here:

The trailer of the film released earlier this month. The trailer shows Ajay's character Ashish, who is 50, falling for Rakul's character Ayesha, who is 26. Ajay will be seen portraying the role of a divorcee with two kids, and Tabu is seen playing the role of Ajay's ex-wife in the film.

De De Pyaar De also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaffrey and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. It is directed by Akiv Ali and is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17, this year.

Also watch the trailer of De De Pyaar De here:

