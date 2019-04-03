De De Pyaar De trailer launch: Ajay Devgn stays mum when asked about Alok Nath

bollywood

When asked, Ajay Devgn said De De Pyaar De was completed before Alok Nath was called out in the #MeToo movement

Luv Ranjan and Alok Nath

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, De De Pyaar De, features Alok Nath. The veteran actor was called out by writer Vinta Nanda in the wake of the #MeToo movement. When asked about it at the trailer launch, Devgn said, "This is not the right place to talk about it. The film was completed before the allegations surfaced against the concerned person."

The film's producer, Luv Ranjan, was also called out in the #MeToo movement. As soon as the subject arose, he made a quick exit from the stage. A number of industry bigwigs were named in the #MeToo wave that hit India a while ago.

A long time after he had been called out by Vinta Nanda, Alok Nath broke his silence saying, "The honourable court and my lawyers have advised me to keep completely silent for now. In fact, I've been quiet throughout. Maybe, some words escaped my mouth in my state of angst. But otherwise, I've been lying absolutely low for the last three months." He had also expressed gratitude to his wife Ashu, who he said was a "pillar of strength" for him.

Coming back to the film, De De Pyar De brings back the hit pairing of Ajay Devgn and Tabu. They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and is slated to release on May 17.

