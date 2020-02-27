Death toll rises to 32 in Delhi violence

Security personnel during a flag march on the Jafrabad-Maujpur road in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi. Pic/ PTI

The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law reached 32 on Thursday, senior officials said. It was at 27 till Wednesday night.

"Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, so death toll at that hospital has gone up to 30, taking total toll to 32," a senior Delhi Health Department official told PTI.

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital had reported two fatalities on Wednesday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever