Deccan Queen and Panchavati Express passengers to get library

Central Railway and state Marathi Department start project to make books available on Deccan Queen and Panchavati Express

The project will be inaugurated on October 15, the birth anniversary of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

If you've forgotten to carry a book to read while traveling, you could borrow one from the Central Railways. In the first experiment of its kind, passengers on the iconic Deccan Queen and Panchavati Express will get a library with the choicest of books for reading.

Books will be free

Giving details of the project, Maharashtra Culture Minister Vinod Tawde said the 'Library on Wheels' will be inaugurated on October 15 onboard both the trains, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The kiosks will be available in the compartments reserved for monthly season ticket holders in both the trains. The Marathi books will be free and a 'book messenger' from the state Marathi Department will be in-charge on the train to hand them during the journey. Passengers will have to return them before de-boarding. The project will be inaugurated in the Deccan Queen leaving Mumbai for Pune at 5.10pm and the Panchavati Express leaving for Manmad at 6:15pm.

'It should click'

The Central Railway had sent a proposal to start this project with the state Marathi Department and it was approved on Thursday. This will be the first of its kind project onboard passenger trains and the response it elicits will help spread it. "It is a welcome move and we hope that there is a variety of books for all classes and ages. It is a positive thing and it should click. However, it all depends on how it is implemented," passenger association member Madhu Kotian said.

