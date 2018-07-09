Deceased policeman's batchmates put a smile on his family's face

Raise money for the widow and two school-going children, who haven't got anything from government yet

Sunil Waghmare

The state government forgot sub-inspector Sunil Waghmare, 34, who died in a road accident at Parbhani on March 29, but his batchmates ensured that his widow and two children weren't. And they have now given his family a reason to smile, raising R11.33 lakh for them.

'Touched by the gesture'

According to the police, Sunil's family members were eligible for insurance after his death as well as a job, but departmental formalities end up taking long, by which time the family is struggling.



The cheque given to Karuna, wife of Sunil Waghmare

Hence, Karuna, Sunil's widow, said she is really touched by his batchmates' gesture, especially because she got nothing from the state. "I do not know any one of them, but I am grateful to them. It may not bring my husband back, but it's a huge support to my family," she said, adding she'd not asked for or expected this.

Sunil was posted in Tadkalesh police station, Parbhani, and on March 29 was to take an ST bus for Latur to be a part of the team doing bandobast duty for the CM, when a constable suggested they go there on bike. On the way, a drunk biker, who was driving in the wrong direction, knocked them down. Sunil was thrown in the middle of the road and run over by a truck.

"His watch stopped at 7.20 am, and I got a call at 7.30 am," recalled Karuna, who is staying with her parents and two brothers.

Helping hands

One of the batchmates, all of whom do not want any publicity, said, "Sunil was a very helpful person. So we really wanted to help his young children. And now that we are earning decently, we were able to." Another said that in the past they have helped families of a few who died in Gadchiroli as well.

