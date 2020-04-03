Considering the grim times we are living in, how delighted are we to hear some good news! Sources from their friends' circle indicate that a December wedding is on the cards for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Only recently, the two had stepped out for a stroll with Kapoor's pet dogs in Bandra, giving rise to speculation that they have moved in together. Soon, it was heard that the lovebirds are dividing their time between his Bandra pad and her Juhu residence. While the two take their relationship to the next level, the buzz is that the families are, too.



A source reveals, "It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's [Kapoor] health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation."

mid-day reached out to Kapoor and Bhatt, who had not responded till the time of going to press.

