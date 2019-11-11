Decision on 5-acre land in Ayodhya likely on Nov 26

Sunni Central Waqf Board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani ( second from left) along with other advocates and Muslim leaders in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: The Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said a decision on whether to accept a 5-acre land for building a mosque in Ayodhya will be taken at its meeting likely on November 26. The Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, while directing the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque.

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman Zufar Farooqui said he was getting diverse views on whether to take the land. "Board's general body meeting is expected on November 26 in which it will be decided whether to take 5-acre land as directed by the Supreme Court or not," he said. "I am getting diverse views on taking the land but I personally feel negativity can be won only with positivity," Farooqui said. He said some persons are advising that land should not be taken for the Babri mosque but "I think it will increase negativity."

"Some persons are also advising that the land should be taken by Waqf board and an educational institution, with a mosque established in its premises," he said. "We welcome the Supreme Court verdict in the case. The Board has no plans to challenge it," he added.

'Sad' over verdict, Muslims cancel Prophet procession

The processions, taken out on Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary Milad-un-Nabi, were cancelled in Ayodhya on Sunday, some local Muslim leaders said. "There are two reasons. The first one is to maintain peace (in the city). Secondly, (it was) to express our sorrow after the verdict," said Qadri, Faizabad's Qazi-e-Shahar.

'SC ruling unjust'

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani on Sunday said the Supreme Court's ruling was "unjust" and in "utter disregard" of truth and evidence. "This is clear discrimination against the particular community... It has shaken the faith of the minorities in the judiciary as they believe that they have been wronged," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever