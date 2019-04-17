Decoding Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's transformation into 60-year-olds in Saand Ki Aankh

bollywood

Makeup artists Pallavi Shroff and Dharam Kavilash Singh decode Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's transformation as senior citizens in Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh

It's a tough ask to transform Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar into 60-year-olds without resorting to prosthetics. But makeup artists Pallavi Shroff and Dharam Kavilash Singh - the brains behind their transformation in Saand Ki Aankh - assert that the joy lies in the challenge. The makers released the first look of the film that has Pannu and Pednekar playing Prakashi and Chandro Tomar respectively, also known as Shooter Dadis.

The makeup artists reveal that director Tushar Hiranandani did not want the use of prosthetics. "We were asked to stay true to what Bhumi looks like, but make her look like the 60-year-old version of herself. But we incorporated various elements from the dadis, including their skin tone and texture. We saw several videos and pictures of dadis for reference," says Singh, Bhumi's makeup artist.

Pannu's makeup artist Shroff says it took almost three hours every day to attain her aged look. "Taapsee would sit peacefully through the entire process. She would offer her inputs which only enhanced the look."

Before the Anurag Kashyap production rolled in Johri, the makeup team dedicated four months to zero in on their on-screen avatars. Singh adds, "We started off by trying the makeup on ourselves followed by trials on two assistant directors, who were in the same age bracket as Bhumi and Taapsee. It was only after several attempts that we started the process with the actors. It took them some time to adjust to having latex on their face. They would keep asking, 'Will it wrinkle our skin permanently?' But they were excited with the result."

