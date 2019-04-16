Saand ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's grey look is out

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar took to their respective social media accounts to share the first look from Saand Ki Aankh. The film is based on a real story

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/taapsee

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's first look from their much-anticipated biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh' is out. The poster focuses on Taapsee and Bhumi's grey look of 87-year-old sharpshooter Chandro Tomar, and her octogenarian sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

In the post shared by Taapsee Pannu on Instagram, both the actresses - Bhumi and Taapsee are seen wearing a Haryanvi outfit - a ghagra, paired with a kurta. The Tomar sisters are seen trotting guns with a smile on their faces. She captioned the post as, "They may be old, but their aim is sure-shot gold!"

The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The tagline of the film on its poster reads, "Tann Buddha hota hai, mann nahi hota." (Body ages, not the heart)

Another poster of the movie has the tagline, "They broke out of their cage... At 60 they rose above their age.... With 700 medals they became a rage."

Sharing the first look, Bhumi Pednekar introduced the protagonists as "Shooter Dadis" and wrote, "They are fun, they are full of love. They are the Shooter dadis of India. Proud to be a part of their journey."

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor had earlier shared the video of the two women, in which the sharpshooters were seen performing daily chores. The short video clip highlighted their accolades and the video ended with 'to be continued...'

The film's release date hasn't been decided yet.

