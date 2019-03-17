Decomposed body of leopard found at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

national

A decomposed body of a female leopard was found at the Yeoor Range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Saturday. The postmortem has been conducted and the authorities are awaiting for the final reports.

Confirming the incident, Veterinary office Dr Shailesh Pethe from SGNP said, "A female leopard aging approx 3 to 4 years old was brought in SGNP for Postmortem by Range Forest Officer of Yeoor Range . The body was found in a decomposed state. A post mortem was conducted in SGNP. There was a wound noted on left side at neck and shoulder region. Prima facie the cause of death is massive haemorrhage and hypovolemic shock caused by complication of the wound."

