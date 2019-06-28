Deepa Malik and Bikram Singh Malik are perfect partners

other-sports

She captioned the picture, "30 years of wedded life completes today and 32 years of friendship... #WeddingAnniversary #Maldives."

Deepa Malik with her husband (Pic/ Deepak Malik Instagram)

India's para shot putter Deepa Malik posted this picture on Instagram alongside husband Colonel Bikram Singh Malik, as they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in Maldives yesterday. She captioned the picture, "30 years of wedded life completes today and 32 years of friendship... #WeddingAnniversary #Maldives."

Deepa Malik's story is inspirational, she is a para athlete from India. Deepa Malik is the first Indian to win a medal in para game and won a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympics in the sports of Shot Put.

Deepa Malik is the wife of Colonel Bikram Singh and daughter of Colonel BK Nagpal. She is the mother of two adult daughters.

Deepa Malik is also a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award which she won in 2012. She also got the Padma Shri award in 2017.

Deepa Malik has won over 80 medals in her sport across all disciplines.

Apart from Shot Put, Deepa Malik also has a modifier rally car license, she often takes part in the toughest rally car races around the world.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates