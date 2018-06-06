Search

Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Guess who's leading the 'highest followers' race?

Jun 06, 2018, 09:24 IST | mid-day online desk

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are ruling the Insta-world with 24 M followers each

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

As though their tryst at achieving international stardom first wasn't enough, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone find themselves at loggerheads yet again.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Netizens, we learn, have become increasingly attentive of PeeCee's social life, taking her Instagram following to 24 million, a figure that Dippy had hit first. Basically, both of them are ruling the Insta-world with 24 M followers each.

In fact, Priyanka Chopra - sprinkling her social media account with her shenanigans on international turf - has taken the lead by an approximate 2,000 followers. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will have to up her photo-sharing skills to include more snapshots of her, and less of abstract flowers.

Check out some of their coolest pictures:

 

♥️forever! @prabalgurung

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 30, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

 

Sun is shining, the weather is sweet ♥️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 2, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT

 

Meanwhile...masi and baby...@sky.krishna best hugs ever @divya_jyoti

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 26, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT

 

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 13, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

