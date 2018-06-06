Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Guess who's leading the 'highest followers' race?

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are ruling the Insta-world with 24 M followers each



Priyanka Chopra

As though their tryst at achieving international stardom first wasn't enough, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone find themselves at loggerheads yet again.



Deepika Padukone

Netizens, we learn, have become increasingly attentive of PeeCee's social life, taking her Instagram following to 24 million, a figure that Dippy had hit first. Basically, both of them are ruling the Insta-world with 24 M followers each.

In fact, Priyanka Chopra - sprinkling her social media account with her shenanigans on international turf - has taken the lead by an approximate 2,000 followers. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will have to up her photo-sharing skills to include more snapshots of her, and less of abstract flowers.

Check out some of their coolest pictures:

âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂforever! @prabalgurung A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 30, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onMay 13, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's fusion saree for Sanju's trailer launch spells elegance!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates