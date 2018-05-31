Sonam Kapoor's fusion saree for Sanju's trailer launch spells elegance!

Trust Sonam Kapoor to make heads turn, each time she steps out of the house! The fashionista paired a pleated cape with a saree for the trailer launch of upcoming film Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor



Sonam Kapoor at Sanju's trailer launch. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Sonam Kapoor and the entire girl squad of Veere Di Wedding have given the fans a plethora of outfit choices to wear this summer. Keeping the zing alive, Ms Kapoor was seen juggling from Veere's promotion to her upcoming film, Sanju. She was seen at the trailer launch of the Dutt biopic on Wednesday. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous and elegant. Being stylish yet comfortable has always been Mrs Ahuja's style statement.

The Gaurav Gupta fushion saree has become a talking point in the fashion circuit. The saree had a pleated cape with a bow at the neck. Along with it, she opted for a bralet blouse that accentuated her toned back. With earrings, smokey eyes and a dash of nude lip-colour, hair parted sideways with waves, Sonam Kapoor, being the fashionista that she is, looked regal.

While we think the outfit scores full marks, it would have done no harm either, if she had ditched the pleated cape. The saree reminisced of the one that she wore in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo's Jalte Diye song.

On the other hand, talking of Sonam's role in Sanju, she will be seen doing a brief appearance but a pivotal one. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and Ranbir essaying Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars an ensemble cast, which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.

Also Read: BFF Goals! Sonam Kapoor Had Changed Her Wedding Date For 'Veere' Swara Bhasker

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates