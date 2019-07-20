Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to reunite for a film?

bollywood

On Friday night, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped post their visit to filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Luv Ranjan's office. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

On Friday night, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's Juhu residence in Mumbai. The filmmaker is known for making films on contemporary topics. The pictures of Ranbir and Deepika have given rise to the news that the two are associating for a movie together.

The pictures clicked by the paparazzi are floating around on social media and the netizens can't stop wondering if an onscreen reunion is in the works.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone share a history, which is known to many. They fell in love on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and post their break-up they were seen together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha (2015).

In 2018, Luv Ranjan announced a film with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. Did Deepika Padukone meet for the very same project or is there another fresh project with the ex-flames in the pipeline? Only time will tell.

In another turn of events, Luv Ranjan's name had popped up in the Me Too case, where he was accused of misbehaving with a woman. Deepika's fans are not happy with her meeting with Ranjan and started a trend with the hashtag #NotMyDeepika on social media. However, Ranjan had denied the charges he was accused of.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS